Hina Khan Resumes Work After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Says 'Trying To Hide Stitches, Have Put A Wig On' (VIDEO)

Actress Hina Khan, who recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with the third stage of breast cancer, has resumed work amid her treatment. On Monday (July 15), the actress and former Bigg Boss contestant gave a glimpse of her preparation for her first work assignment after cancer diagnosis. In the video, her team can be seen trying to hide her scars.

Along with the video, Hina shared a special message for those battling cancer and also asked them 'normalise' working. She also mentioned that sometimes doing what you love is 'healing'.

The actress put a wig and is seen in an off-white outfit in the video. "This is my first shoot after my first chemo session. Nervous, trying to hide stitches as much as we can. Everyone is trying to make an effort. I have put a wig on with fringes. Thoda sa dikh raha hai. Will manage. I am all set for my first shoot. The show must go on. We will fight it. We will keep shooting. We will win," she is heard saying in the video, which she posted on Instagram.

Hina wrote, "Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it."

She added, "I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. I love my work. I live my dreams when I’m working, and that is my greatest motivation. I want to keep working. Many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues, and I am no different. I met a few in these months and trust me it changed my perspective. FYI I am undergoing a treatment but I am not always in the hospital..so to all you people out thr, Let’s NORMALISE working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you HAPPY."

Hina concluded her post by writing, "And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease, remember, it’s your story; it’s your life. You decide what to make of it. Don’t give up and find what you love doing. Your work, your passion—if you don’t know what it is, invent it. But remember to give yourself the healing you deserve. Coz doing what you love is also healing. ACCEPT, EMBRACE and NORMALISE IT."

Sharing the news about her cancer diagnosis, Hina had earlier promised her fans to come out stronger from the disease. She had also shared a video in which she chopped her own hair off as she began chemotherapy.

Hina, best known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her official Instagram account on June 28 to announce that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The news shocked her fans and she received widespread support and concern even from her industry colleagues.