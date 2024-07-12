Hina Khan Reveals Fans Kept Rozas, Did Pooja & Havans For Her Speedy Recovery From Breast Cancer: 'Can't Thank You Enough'

Actress Hina Khan, who recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, thanked her fans for the love and support that has been pouring in for her. She stated that people have kept rozas and organised havans and other religious rituals for her speedy recovery.

An overwhelmed Hina took to her Instagram handle in the wee hours of Friday and wrote that people from all walks of life reached out to her after she dropped the news about her cancer diagnosis.

"I have no idea what I did to deserve it. Your kindness truly makes my heart overflow with emotions. The support I've received from those who've been on this journey before me is beyond incredible and deeply touching. How can I ever repay the kindness, grace, support, and love from all you amazing fans and supporters," she wrote.

She went onto say, "To all my amazing, wonderful fans—seriously, I can't thank you enough. Some went to Dargahs and have kept Rozas for me. Some kept Vrats for my wellbeing and have taken Mannats. Sent me zamzam...Did Havans and Pooja, You've been going to your places of worship, praying for me, and even sending me videos and pictures from these special moments. Some of you have even gone to the biggest temples and dargah's in the country for me. Those heart touching videos ufffff — where you've cried your heart out for my sake and for my suffering is beyond comprehension."

Sharing the news about her cancer diagnosis, Hina had earlier promised her fans to come out stronger from the disease. She had also shared a video in which she chopped her own hair off as she began chemotherapy.

"I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off," she wrote.