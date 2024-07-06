Hina Khan 'Embraces Scars With Love', Shares PHOTOS From Gym Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Television actress Hina Khan shocked everyone with the announcement of her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer. On Saturday, July 6, she shared a new update on her social media handle.

Hina can be seen embracing her scars with 'love' as she shared new pictures from the gym on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, "What do you see in this Picture? The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes? The scars are mine, I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the Progress I deserve."

Check out the photos:

"The Hope in my Eyes is the reflection of my Soul, I can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel. I am manifesting my healing. And I am praying for yours too," added Khan.

Soon after, several celebrities sent love to the actress in the comments section. "You will heal my love ❤️ we all are praying ❤️for you," wrote Dalljiet Kaur. Mona Singh added, "U are a fighter Hina ❤️❤️❤️ this too shall pass."

Monalisa wrote, "Love the way accepting everything so gracefully… you inspiring so many ❤️… Love and prayers 🙏… You will bounce back like How."



Recently, Hina shared a video of her of cutting her hair ahead of a chemotherapy session. Her mother can be heard crying as she cuts her hair.

An excerpt from Khan's post read, "And I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn't want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I've realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase."