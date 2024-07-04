Hina Khan Chops Off Her Hair Post Cancer Diagnosis, Says, ‘Choose To Let Them Go Before They Start Falling Off’

anchal2598704

Hina Khan, a well known name in the world of entertainment recently got diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame took to her Instagram handle to announce her diagnosis and also appealed for privacy.

Hina has been sharing snippets of her courageous tale, revealing, how has she been dealing with her diagnosis. Well, the actress took to her Instagram handle yet again today to share a video of her decision to chop off her hair before they start falling off. The actress, in this video could be seen chopping off her hair and courageously embracing the same. Along with this video, Hina penned a heartfelt caption, stating how she has decided to let go off her crown, her hair, stating her real crown is her courage and her love for herself. The actress also wishes to encourage everyone dealing with the disease and then goes ahead to thank a few people in her life including her mother and her boyfriend Rocky.

Hina writes, “You can hear my mother's wailing voice in

Kashmiri

(blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions.

To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it's hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you're facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair-your pride, your crown? If you want to win you've got to take some tough decisions.

And I choose to win.

I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn't want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I've realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH, and the love I have for myself.

Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase.

Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole.

1 am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it's worth it.

Also this day couldn't have gone as I hoped without the presence of the people who have taken a vow to support me thru thick and thin.. MY PEOPLE @rockyj1 MOM @heenaladjoshi @manaanmeer @sachinmakeupartist1

And a big thank you to @dwyessh_hairwizard for coming all the way from Santacruz after his hectic day at his salon to make this as comfortable as possible.. loved the haircut

Dwyessh Thank you and love you

May God ease our pain and give us strength to be victorious Plz Pray Pray Pray for me

#ScarredNotScared #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesUp”

The actress was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer a few days ago. Hina went for her first chemotherapy post attending an award function.