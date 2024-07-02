 Samantha Ruth Prabhu HAILS Hina Khan After She Reveals Going For First Chemo Post An Award Function: 'Praying For You, Warrior'
Samantha took to her Instagram stories to heap praises on Hina Khan. Hina replied by calling her an 'absolute star.'

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Hina Khan, a popular name in the world of entertainment left her fans and well wishers worried after she announced being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress, putting all rumors to rest had confirmed being diagnosed with the fatal disease and had requested privacy.

Well, Hina, through her social media posts has stated that she has kept a positive mindset and has determined to overcome this disease soon. The actress shared a video of her on her Instagram handle yesterday where she revealed how, after winning an award, she went straight to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session. Hina, along with the video shared a long note where she states that positivity will be her mantra to overcome cancer and that she is determined to come out of the disease stronger than ever. While the actress was lauded for her spirit and resilince by fans and friends from the fraternity, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories to hail the actress for her positivity and addressed her as a lioness.

Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared this video of Hina. She then wrote, 'Praying for you, #Warrior.' Re posting Samantha's message on her Instagram story, Hina also hailed the actress for coming out of whatever life has thrown at her and called her an 'absolute star.'

Well, Hina, who was last seen in 'Shinda Shinda No Papa,' a Punjabi film, also revealed that her work commitments mean a lot to her and that she will not let her disease change that.

