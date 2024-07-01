Hina Khan Opens Up On Her 'Tough' Battle With Breast Cancer: 'I Wish My Journey Can Be Courageous'

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan, who revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last week, has opened up about her 'tough' journey. Amid her road to recovery, Hina has said that she is 'scared but not scared'. Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday (June 30), the 36-year-old actress shared a motivational message for those who are battling cancer.

Hina's note read, "A window to my journey. This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle. I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good."

"And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED," she added, and added the song Bandeya Rey Bandeya in the background.

Hina, best known for playing Akshara in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her official Instagram account on June 28 to announce that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The news shocked her fans and she received widespread support and concern even from her industry colleagues.

Despite the challenging diagnosis, Hina expressed determination to fight the disease with courage and positivity.

"To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer," Hina's official statement read.

It further stated, "Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

In April 2024, Hina had shared on social media that she was dealing with severe health issues. She had said that she was unable to eat food properly. The actress had shared photos of multiple medicines, but had blamed long working hours for her poor health.