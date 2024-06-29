'You Are A Fighter': Cancer Survivor Mahima Chaudhry Reacts To Hina Khan’s Diagnosis

Actress Hina Khan took to Instagram, on Friday, to reveal her cancer diagnosis. Hina revealed she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. As soon as she issued a statement, fans and celebrities rallied around her. One such actress is Mahima Chaudhry, a cancer survivor, who has shown her love and support to Hina.

Mahima reacted to Hina Khan's post, sending affection and prayers to the actress, who is suffering with a similar situation to what she endured in 2022 during COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Mahima called Hina Khan 'brave'

Commenting on her Instagram post, she wrote, “Sending you all my love & strength, you are my brave one, Hina. You are a fighter, and I know you will be just fine. You have millions of people wishing the best for you, and I will be there holding your hand right through this.”

Sharing a long note on Instagram, Hina gave the news of her stage three breast cancer. She captioned the post, “To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Catholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

She added, “I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences. Anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers. Blessings, and love.”

Several celebrities such as Niti Taylor, Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh, Gauhar Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nakul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Ektaa Kapoor, and Sunil Grover, among others, commented on Hina’s post and prayed for her speedy recovery.

On the work front, Mahima Chaudhry will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in significant roles. The film's music is composed by Sanchit Balhara, while Ritesh Shah handles the screenplay and dialogues. It is backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films. Emergency to hit the screens on September 6, 2024.

On the other hand, Hina was last seen in Namacool. The show also starred Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Arjun Koul, Faisal Malik, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Sakshi Sagar Mhadolkar in pivotal roles.