Hina Khan Shares Motivational Note After Revealing Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'This Too Shall Pass'

Hina Khan recently shook the internet and her fans after revealing that she has been diagnosed with stage three of breast cancer. A fan club of the actress revealed the same some time ago and this news spread like wild fire.

To silence all these rumours, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took to her Instagram handle yesterday to confirm the same and revealed that she has been going through a tough time in her life. The actress however requested for privacy and asked everyone to keep her in their prayers. Hina also shared that she is determined to overcome this disease and that she will do so soon.

Well, the actress took to her Instagram stories today again and shared a motivational quote. The quote read, 'This too shall pass.' With this quote, Hina also added Ranbir Kapoor's popular song 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' to the story.

As soon as Hina shared the news of her diagnosis yesterday, her fans and well wishers sent in their prayers in the comments section. Ankita Lokhande, Nakuul Mehta, Jennifer Winget, Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Jyoti and others were seen wishing the actress a speedy recovery.

Hina Khan is known for her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has also been a part of popular projects like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Naagin and more.