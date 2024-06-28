Hina Khan Diagnosed With Cancer: Ankita Lokhande, Gauahar Khan & Others Call Actress 'Strong', Pray For Her Recovery

On Friday, June 28, actress Hina Khan revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actress also shared that her treatment has begun, and she assured fans that she is determined to overcome the disease.

She wrote, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Check out Hina Khan's official statement:

Hina added, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings. and love. Love, Hina."

Hina's news came as a shock to all her industry friends as well as fans. Several celebrities took to the comments section and sent her get well soon messages.

Take a look at celebrities reactions:

Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Hina u r stronger than this that’s it girl!!! This shall too pass !! Sending love and lots of strength to you right away. God bless you." Rashami Desai said, "U have always been very strong and sending you prayer and lots of healing."

Gauahar Khan added, "All my duas . U are good . U will be good ! Ameen . Allahu khairur haafeezun." Helly Shah commented, "Omg .. stay strong Hina .. sending you strength and healing energies."

On the work front, Khan was last seen in the Punjabi film, Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Gippy Grewal in the lead.