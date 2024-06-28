Hina Khan Reveals Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: 'Determined To Overcome This Disease'

One of the most popular actresses on television, Hina Khan, revealed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She asked her fans to pray for her and assured that she will beat the disease and come out stronger.

Hina took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer."

She went on to say, "Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey," the statement read.

"I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love," she added.

I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love.

While fans were shocked by the news, a few pointed out that the actress had been quite inactive on social media of late, and a few days ago, she had also posted a note on her Instagram handle.

"Our stories never end, for our souls are eternal. We mustn't give up through chapters of battle, for a warrior is destined for miracles," the note read, and fans wondered if she was hinting at her cancer diagnosis.

It is to be noted that in April, Hina had shared on social media that she was dealing with severe health issues. She had said that she was unable to eat food properly. "Not exaggerating but sometimes it just gets on to you when u can't even peacefully have atleast one meal a day. Do nothing, concentrate on your food.. just food..and eat peacefully..Hota hi nahi hai," she had said.

She had shared photos of multiple medicines, but had blamed long working hours for her poor health.