Hina Khan Reveals Of Not Being Able To Eat Her Meals Peacefully, Falls Sick Due To Long Hours Of Work

Following her succesful stint in various television shows, Hina Khan has gone ahead to be a popular face in the world of entertainment. The actress, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project has been facing severe health issues.

Hina took to her Instagram stories to give an update on the same and revealed that she has been unable to eat even one meal properly and has been on the go. She states that she cannot even concentrate on the food when she is eating and that it just does not happen. The actress says, ''Not exaggerating but sometimes it just gets on to you when u can't even peacefully have atleast one meal a day, Do nothing, concentrate on your food.. just food..and eat peacefully..Hota hi nahi hai''

In the following story, the actress can be seen in a face mask as she reveals that she has been sleeping like this for the past few days with her mask on. Hina states that she has been facing difficulties in breathing and later requests her fans to send in prayers. The actress writes, ''That's how I sleep now a days, Mask on all night.. can't fu****g breathe, Bhejo thodi dua'

'Further, Hina also reveals of shooting for 16 hours a day in her next Instagram story as she shares a picture of all the medicines she has been taking off late. The actress writes, ''ALSO SHOOTING 16 HOURS A DAY, BUS ZYAADA KUCH NAHI''

We wish Hina a speedy recovery.