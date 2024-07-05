Hina Khan Replaced From Rapchick Reeta Days After Breast Cancer Announcement; THIS Actress To Play The Lead

Actress Hina Khan, who recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, has now been replaced from her upcoming show. The makers have reportedly locked in a new face for the show, which revolves around a fierce lawyer.

As per reports, Hina was earlier supposed to play the role of a no-nonsense lawyer in a Disney+ Hotstar show titled Rapchick Reeta. However, post her cancer diagnosis, she was replaced by another actress.

The actress who has replaced Hina is none other than The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma, who has her hands full with multiple projects.

Neither the makers of Rapchick Reeta have issued an official statement, nor Hina or Adah have reacted to the reports.

Read Also Hina Khan Shares Video From Her First Chemotherapy Session After Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer:...

On June 28, Hina revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and that her chemotherapy sessions have already begun. "I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," she wrote in her statement.

Read Also Samantha Ruth Prabhu HAILS Hina Khan After She Reveals Going For First Chemo Post An Award Function:...

On Thursday, she also shared a video in which she can be seen chopping off her own hair amid her cancer treatment. "I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself," she wrote.