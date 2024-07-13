Hina Khan Gives An Emotional Tribute To Her Mother Amid Cancer Diagnosis: 'Even Her World Was Crumbling But..'

Hina Khan, who was recently diagnosed with stage three of breast cancer took to her Instagram handle today to share a few pictures of her with her mother on the day she learnt about Hina's diagnosis.

In these pictures shared by the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hia fame she can be seen hugging her mother and sitting with her. Both Hina and her mother can clearly be seen very low. Sharing these pictures, Hina speaks of a 'mother's love,' and how, despite her mother's world crumbling down upon learning of her diagnosis, she still forgot her pain and comforted her. Hina states that all mothers have this as a superpower and they always excel in the same. The actress writes, ''A mother's heart can consume an Ocean of Sorrow and Pain to provide Shelter, love and comfort to her children. his was the day she received the news of my diagnosis, the shock that she felt was inexplicable but she found a way to hold me and forget her pain.

A Superpower in which Mothers excel always.

Even her world was crumbling down yet she found a way to shelter me in her arms and give me strength.''

Hina Khan has been sharing glimpses of her journey with breast cancer and has been clear that she aims to inspire people suffering through the disease. The actress was recently seen chopping her hair off as she did not want to go through the trauma of her hair falling off during her treatment.