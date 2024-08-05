 Hina Khan Flaunts 'New Look' In Wig After Going Bald Amid Breast Cancer Treatment: 'Show Must Go On'
Hina Khan Flaunts 'New Look' In Wig After Going Bald Amid Breast Cancer Treatment: 'Show Must Go On'

Hina took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a video of her from one of her brand shoots in which she can be seen wearing a bob cut wig

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for Stage 3 breast cancer, flaunted her new look on social media on Monday, days after shaving her head off completely. The actress has promised her fans that she won't give up and she has been making sure to fulfill her professional commitments as she undergoes treatment.

Hina took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a video of her from one of her brand shoots in which she can be seen wearing a bob cut wig. Flaunting her hairstyle, she wrote, "New work in a new look. The show must go on! How am I looking BTW?"

As soon as she shared the video on social media, fans lauded her determination and spirit. "Being a cancer patient myself...when I see your videos they gave me hope and strength," a user wrote. Another said, "You inspire many out there who are suffering from this disease even in this difficult time you are shooting for a brand truly an inspiration for all of us."

It was on June 28 that Hina broke the news of her cancer diagnosis on her Instagram handle. "I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger," she wrote.

Recently, she shared that it was painful to experience hairfall due to chemotherapy and thus, she had decided to shave her head off herself. "Here’s another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies.. our strength is our Patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable," she wrote.

