Hina Khan Let’s Go Off Her Pixie Hair, Goes Bald Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Hina Khan had her fans worried when the actress announced being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Ever since her diagnosis, Hina has been sharing glimpses of her journey with her fans and followers through her Instagram handle.

The actress, some time ago had shared a video of giving herself a pixie hair cut before her hair would start falling due to chemotherapy. Well now, after embracing the look for a really long time, the Bigg Boss 11 fame took to her Instagram handle again today to share a video of her shaving off her hair. In this video, Hina can be seen giving glimpses into how her hair have been falling into chunks post the chemotherapy and that it pains her heart to watch her hair fall off. The actress then goes ahead to take her trimmer and shave off her hair. Hina also states that will wear a wig as and when necessary but she will go ahead to embrace her bald head and will not shy away from it. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame also spoke about how important it is to take care of one’s mental health and that if it is in place, your physical health too falls in place.

Some time back, after the speculations around Hina being diagnosed with breast cancer started doing rounds on the internet, the actress herself took to her Instagram handle to confirm the same and requested for privacy.