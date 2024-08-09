Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A Recent Video

Instagram

Hina Khan, who is undergoing breast cancer treatment is an inspiration to everybody out there. In a recent video she shared on Instagram, she is seen walking to her gym amidst heavy rains but not giving up on her workouts.

Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and she shared this heartbreaking news with her fans via an Instagram post a few weeks ago. Since then, her resilience, strong will and positivity have been applauded not only by her fans but also by numerous television and Bollywood celebrities.

Hina promotes physical exercise for maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Earlier today, the actress shared a video of herself walking to the gym in with an umbrella amid heavy rains. Her caption mentioned the importance of regular physical exercise on body and mind. "Exercise or any kind of Physical Activity is vital for maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle. But it’s even more essential and effective when one’s going through a phase of illness. Working out regularly not only helps you feel stronger physically but it also gives sustenance to our Mental Health. And keeping a Healthy Mind is obviously unavoidable", said Hina.

She also mentioned how she suffers from severe neuropathic pain that make her legs and feet numb sometimes due to the chemotherapy she is undergoing. "I loose control of my legs and fall over due to the numbness..But I only focus on Getting Back Up. I won’t let the Fall define me .. I will be defined by the strength I show to get up each time. Each time when it feels like I can’t get up and go do the Work, I push harder. Coz what else have I got other than my strength, my spirit and my Willpower", she added.

Hina's cancer journey

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress is normalising working with cancer rather than making a big deal out of it. "I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me ..my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion and art matters. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, infact I attended this event to reassure my self that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER", said Hina in an Instagram post.