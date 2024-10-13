 'This Is Very Disrespectful': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Fans Shouting Karan Aujla's Name During Her Stage Appearance In Chandigarh (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'This Is Very Disrespectful': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Fans Shouting Karan Aujla's Name During Her Stage Appearance In Chandigarh (VIDEO)

'This Is Very Disrespectful': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Fans Shouting Karan Aujla's Name During Her Stage Appearance In Chandigarh (VIDEO)

Shehnaaz Gill recently made an appearance for Tashan Nites at the Chandigarh University.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
'This Is Very Disrespectful': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Fans Shouting Karan Aujla's Name During Her Stage Appearance In Chandigarh (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame after participating in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, recently made an appearance for Tashan Nites at the Chandigarh University. She performed her latest track, Sajna Ve Sajna, from the recently released film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

During her performance, Shehnaaz Gill was taken aback when fans started shouting Karan Aujla's name. In response, she said, "Acha (Karan) Aujla bol rahe ho? Te mein jaava? So guys, I know you love him a lot, but this is very disrespectful to other artists. Aap log sabki izzat kiya karo. Bhai, theek hai, aap bohot pyaar karte ho, hum bhi karte hai usko."

Check out the video:

Read Also
Shehnaaz Gill Debuts 'Apsara' Look With Rajkummar Rao In Sajna Ve Sajna Song (Watch)
article-image
Read Also
Sidharth Shukla's Devoted Female Fan Honours Him By Getting Matching Car Number Plate As His Vehicle...
article-image

Recently, Shehnaaz recalled her relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla. Talking about being possessive for him, she told Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, "I don't care about looks, but I am extremely possessive."

FPJ Shorts
'Infra Projects Worth ₹2 Lakh Crore To Benefit People In MMR, Konkan,' Says CM Eknath Shinde At Thane Creek Bridge 3 Inauguration
'Infra Projects Worth ₹2 Lakh Crore To Benefit People In MMR, Konkan,' Says CM Eknath Shinde At Thane Creek Bridge 3 Inauguration
Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)
Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes Vikram Pratap Singh For Mira-Bhayandar Seat
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid BJP Infighting, CM Shinde-Led Sena Joins Race, Proposes Vikram Pratap Singh For Mira-Bhayandar Seat
Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai
Creativity And Art Blend With Fashion At This Exhibit In Mumbai

Furthermore, Farah recalled Shehnaaz's iconic line for Sidharth from Bigg Boss 13 "Tu mera hai, mera hi rahega. To this, Gill responded, "I was possessive because he was handsome. If someone is so good-looking, it's natural to feel insecure and possessive."

Sidharth passed away in September 2021 at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.

Read Also
Did You Know Shehnaaz Gill Has Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla's Face Tattooed On Her Waist? Watch...
article-image

On the work front, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh.

Earlier, this year, she starred in Thank You for Coming, which was directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Kusha Kapila.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)

Salman Khan Reaches Late Baba Siddique’s Residence, Appears Shattered (Video)

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As...

'This Is Very Disrespectful': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Fans Shouting Karan Aujla's Name During Her...

'This Is Very Disrespectful': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Fans Shouting Karan Aujla's Name During Her...

Baba Siddique Death: Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma Look Devastated At NCP Leader's Residence In...

Baba Siddique Death: Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma Look Devastated At NCP Leader's Residence In...

'You Have Become Bhaand': KRK Slams News Channel For Falsely Linking His 'Kutte Ki Maut Mara' Tweet...

'You Have Become Bhaand': KRK Slams News Channel For Falsely Linking His 'Kutte Ki Maut Mara' Tweet...