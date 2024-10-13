'This Is Very Disrespectful': Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Fans Shouting Karan Aujla's Name During Her Stage Appearance In Chandigarh (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame after participating in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, recently made an appearance for Tashan Nites at the Chandigarh University. She performed her latest track, Sajna Ve Sajna, from the recently released film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

During her performance, Shehnaaz Gill was taken aback when fans started shouting Karan Aujla's name. In response, she said, "Acha (Karan) Aujla bol rahe ho? Te mein jaava? So guys, I know you love him a lot, but this is very disrespectful to other artists. Aap log sabki izzat kiya karo. Bhai, theek hai, aap bohot pyaar karte ho, hum bhi karte hai usko."

Check out the video:

Recently, Shehnaaz recalled her relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla. Talking about being possessive for him, she told Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, "I don't care about looks, but I am extremely possessive."

Furthermore, Farah recalled Shehnaaz's iconic line for Sidharth from Bigg Boss 13 "Tu mera hai, mera hi rahega. To this, Gill responded, "I was possessive because he was handsome. If someone is so good-looking, it's natural to feel insecure and possessive."

Sidharth passed away in September 2021 at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.

On the work front, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh.

Earlier, this year, she starred in Thank You for Coming, which was directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Kusha Kapila.