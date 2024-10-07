Shehnaaz Gill Debuts 'Apsara' Look With Rajkummar Rao In Sajna Ve Sajna Song (Watch)

Shehnaaz Gill alongside Rajkummar Rao in new song

Shehnaaz Gill has set the dance floor on fire with her latest appearance in the new song, Sajna Ve Sajna, which is part of the upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The actress is seen grooving to the song alongside Rajkummar Rao, showcasing stunning chemistry. This song is the recreated version of the song from 2003, Chameli.

On Monday afternoon, Shehnaaz surprised her fans with a teaser of her new song on Instagram, captioning, "Le teri ho gayi yaar... sajna ve sajna!" Fans are buzzing with her new look, especially her ravishing "Apsara" transformation.

In the video, the actress donned a cobalt blue two-piece set in satin fabric. Her ensemble featured a halter neck bralette top with a backless pattern and an asymmetrical hemline. The top was paired with a matching blue wrap skirt with a sizzling side slit.

Adding more glamour to the look, Shehnaaz accessorised it with statement gold jewels. Her jewellery included a stacked, multi-layered bracelet, a golden armlet and a waist chain. The gold embellishments effortlessly complemented her skirt, adding more drama and colour to her blue-hued outfit.

The actress' makeup truly did magic to her look. The glam boasted of a dewy base, nude eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, glowing highlighter, rosy cheeks and nude lips. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted loose open hairdo.

How did the fans react?

Her teaser video quickly went viral on social media, with fans showering love for the actress and praising her for her killer moves in the song. One fan wrote, "She is killing it with her moves and beauty. In total she is on fire mode," while another commented, "She dance better then soo called national crush." Another user said, "Can't believe she practice only one day and then perform like this," and another expressed, "Woah!!! Moves.. killing hot...Dance..Bang on... Expressions..on point." Further, many others also chimed in, dropping love and admiration towards the actress.