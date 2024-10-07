 Shehnaaz Gill Debuts 'Apsara' Look With Rajkummar Rao In Sajna Ve Sajna Song (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShehnaaz Gill Debuts 'Apsara' Look With Rajkummar Rao In Sajna Ve Sajna Song (Watch)

Shehnaaz Gill Debuts 'Apsara' Look With Rajkummar Rao In Sajna Ve Sajna Song (Watch)

Shehnaaz Gill stuns in a blue look in the new song Sajna Ve Sajna Song with Rajkummar Rao.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Shehnaaz Gill alongside Rajkummar Rao in new song

Shehnaaz Gill has set the dance floor on fire with her latest appearance in the new song, Sajna Ve Sajna, which is part of the upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The actress is seen grooving to the song alongside Rajkummar Rao, showcasing stunning chemistry. This song is the recreated version of the song from 2003, Chameli.

On Monday afternoon, Shehnaaz surprised her fans with a teaser of her new song on Instagram, captioning, "Le teri ho gayi yaar... sajna ve sajna!" Fans are buzzing with her new look, especially her ravishing "Apsara" transformation.

In the video, the actress donned a cobalt blue two-piece set in satin fabric. Her ensemble featured a halter neck bralette top with a backless pattern and an asymmetrical hemline. The top was paired with a matching blue wrap skirt with a sizzling side slit.

Adding more glamour to the look, Shehnaaz accessorised it with statement gold jewels. Her jewellery included a stacked, multi-layered bracelet, a golden armlet and a waist chain. The gold embellishments effortlessly complemented her skirt, adding more drama and colour to her blue-hued outfit.

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)
Read Also
Shehnaaz Gill Recreates Viral 'Kya Karu Mein Mar Jaun?' Moment At Garba Event In Chhattisgarh...
article-image

The actress' makeup truly did magic to her look. The glam boasted of a dewy base, nude eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, glowing highlighter, rosy cheeks and nude lips. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted loose open hairdo.

How did the fans react?

Her teaser video quickly went viral on social media, with fans showering love for the actress and praising her for her killer moves in the song. One fan wrote, "She is killing it with her moves and beauty. In total she is on fire mode," while another commented, "She dance better then soo called national crush." Another user said, "Can't believe she practice only one day and then perform like this," and another expressed, "Woah!!! Moves.. killing hot...Dance..Bang on... Expressions..on point." Further, many others also chimed in, dropping love and admiration towards the actress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kareena Kapoor Looks Ethereal In Pearl Corset Saree At Singham Again Trailer Launch

Kareena Kapoor Looks Ethereal In Pearl Corset Saree At Singham Again Trailer Launch

Navratri Day 6, Devi Katyayani: Significance, Mantra And Everything You Need To Know

Navratri Day 6, Devi Katyayani: Significance, Mantra And Everything You Need To Know

Shehnaaz Gill Debuts 'Apsara' Look With Rajkummar Rao In Sajna Ve Sajna Song (Watch)

Shehnaaz Gill Debuts 'Apsara' Look With Rajkummar Rao In Sajna Ve Sajna Song (Watch)

Mumbai Welcomes India's First Paradox Museum Where Science And Illusions Collide; Know More

Mumbai Welcomes India's First Paradox Museum Where Science And Illusions Collide; Know More

Navratri 2024: Embracing Kathiyawari Traditions In Festive Celebrations

Navratri 2024: Embracing Kathiyawari Traditions In Festive Celebrations