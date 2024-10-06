 Shehnaaz Gill Recreates Viral 'Kya Karu Mein Mar Jaun?' Moment At Garba Event In Chhattisgarh (VIDEO)
Yashraj Mukhate captured Shehnaaz Gill's viral statement from her time in Bigg Boss 13, which highlighted a memorable moment between her and Siddharth Shukla as she discussed her feelings for him.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Shehnaaz Gill | Instagram

Actress Shehnaaz Gill set the internet soaring in the year 2020 when a video featuring her went viral, created by music composer and YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate. He created a song based on Shehnaaz’s lines, “Kya karun mein mar jaun? Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta," which went viral on the internet.

Now, almost after five years, Shehnaaz recreated the moment at a garba event in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, where she improvised her viral lines. In the video, the Bigg Boss 13 fame stated, "Chattisgadiya sab se badiya, Toh mai kya karu mein mar jao. Punjab se hu mein mar jaun? Meri koi feeling nahi hai, come on, yaar."

The video of Shehnaaz went viral on the internet and fans can't stop praising the actress for her viral remarks. One of the users wrote, "You are sweetheart, Shehnaaz."

Another user commented, "Pure-hearted girl." The third user wrote, "Queen of our hearts." "Keep shining, girl," the comment reads.

In December 2020, Yashraj picked up a statement of Shehnaaz while she was in Bigg Boss 13. A memorable moment occurred between Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill when they discussed her feelings for him. Shehnaaz, often expressing her affection for Siddharth, became emotional and questioned what she should do about her feelings. In a light-hearted yet serious tone, she said, "Kya karu mein mar jaun? Meri koi feeling nahi hai," indicating her confusion and frustration.

Soon after, it became viral on the internet, where several memes were made of it. It was such a hit that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also made reels on it.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will make a special appearance in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She will also be seen in the film Sab First Class.

