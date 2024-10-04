Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Being 'Possessive' For Sidharth Shukla During Relationship: 'Woh Handsome Bhi Tha Toh Thoda...'

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill met Sidharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, where they entered as contestants. While they never spoke about the relationship in public, their journey in the house remains one of the most heartwarming and memorable stories in the show's history.

In a recent conversation with Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Shehnaaz talked about her relationship with Sidharth and stated that she was very 'possessive' for him. She admitted that she does not care about looks, but she is a jealous girlfriend.

“I am extremely possessive.” Further, recalling about her feeling for Shukla, she said, I was possessive kyuki bhai woh handsome bhi toh tha; of course, you will be insecure and possessive ki usko koi touch na karein."

Further, Shehnaaz talked about her ideal partner and stated that she would be very loyal. "I want an equal, both financially and professionally. I would struggle if he had a significantly higher status than me. I’m the kind of person who believes in splitting expenses equally when we go out. I’m an Alpha woman; I don’t like it when a man pays for me. I do love gifts and pampering, but I believe in giving gifts too."

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack. After his demise, Shehnaaz released a song Tu Yaheen Hai, which was a emotional tribute to him.

On the work front, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Starring Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, among others.

Later, she also starred in Thank You For Coming, which was directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. The film featured Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.