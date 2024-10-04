 Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Being 'Possessive' For Sidharth Shukla During Relationship: 'Woh Handsome Bhi Tha Toh Thoda...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShehnaaz Gill Recalls Being 'Possessive' For Sidharth Shukla During Relationship: 'Woh Handsome Bhi Tha Toh Thoda...'

Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Being 'Possessive' For Sidharth Shukla During Relationship: 'Woh Handsome Bhi Tha Toh Thoda...'

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, known as Sidnaaz, rose to fame after meeting inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill met Sidharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, where they entered as contestants. While they never spoke about the relationship in public, their journey in the house remains one of the most heartwarming and memorable stories in the show's history.

In a recent conversation with Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Shehnaaz talked about her relationship with Sidharth and stated that she was very 'possessive' for him. She admitted that she does not care about looks, but she is a jealous girlfriend.

“I am extremely possessive.” Further, recalling about her feeling for Shukla, she said, I was possessive kyuki bhai woh handsome bhi toh tha; of course, you will be insecure and possessive ki usko koi touch na karein."

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block For 6th Line Construction Between Goregaon-Kandivali On October 5-6; Train Services Disrupted; Check Details
Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block For 6th Line Construction Between Goregaon-Kandivali On October 5-6; Train Services Disrupted; Check Details
Maharashtra: 29-Km Long Thane Integral Ring Metro To Have 22 Stations; Know Routes, Project Updates & Details Here
Maharashtra: 29-Km Long Thane Integral Ring Metro To Have 22 Stations; Know Routes, Project Updates & Details Here
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Bust Gang Stealing 5G Tower Equipment; Stolen Units Sold In China
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Bust Gang Stealing 5G Tower Equipment; Stolen Units Sold In China
Chhattisgarh: Crime Graph Goes Beyond Control Of Sai Govt, Says Congress' Deepak Baij
Chhattisgarh: Crime Graph Goes Beyond Control Of Sai Govt, Says Congress' Deepak Baij
Read Also
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch: Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'move on'; did he hint...
article-image

Further, Shehnaaz talked about her ideal partner and stated that she would be very loyal. "I want an equal, both financially and professionally. I would struggle if he had a significantly higher status than me. I’m the kind of person who believes in splitting expenses equally when we go out. I’m an Alpha woman; I don’t like it when a man pays for me. I do love gifts and pampering, but I believe in giving gifts too."

Read Also
Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla at award show: 'Thank you meri life me aane ke liye' - watch...
article-image
Read Also
Raghav Juyal On Shehnaaz Gill's Phone Wallpaper Sparks Dating Rumours; Watch Video
article-image

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack. After his demise, Shehnaaz released a song Tu Yaheen Hai, which was a emotional tribute to him.

Read Also
Rhea Kapoor SLAMS Trade Journalist For 'Dangerous Hate Speech' Against Her After Thank You For...
article-image

On the work front, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Starring Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, among others.

Later, she also starred in Thank You For Coming, which was directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. The film featured Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adnaan Shaikh Reveals Sister Iffat's In-Laws Demanded 2BHK Flat As Dowry, Claims She Cyberbullied...

Adnaan Shaikh Reveals Sister Iffat's In-Laws Demanded 2BHK Flat As Dowry, Claims She Cyberbullied...

Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Being 'Possessive' For Sidharth Shukla During Relationship: 'Woh Handsome Bhi...

Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Being 'Possessive' For Sidharth Shukla During Relationship: 'Woh Handsome Bhi...

Kiran Rao Unveils Japanese Trailer Of Laapataa Ladies On Its Release In Japan (VIDEO)

Kiran Rao Unveils Japanese Trailer Of Laapataa Ladies On Its Release In Japan (VIDEO)

Govinda Breaks Silence On His Bullet Injury After Hospital Discharge: 'Saw Fountain Of Blood, Made A...

Govinda Breaks Silence On His Bullet Injury After Hospital Discharge: 'Saw Fountain Of Blood, Made A...

'Truly Touched': Rajinikanth Pens Emotional Note After Getting Discharged, Thanks Amitabh Bachchan &...

'Truly Touched': Rajinikanth Pens Emotional Note After Getting Discharged, Thanks Amitabh Bachchan &...