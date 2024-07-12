Raghav Juyal On Shehnaaz Gill's Phone Wallpaper Sparks Dating Rumours; Watch Video

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill | Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Shehnaaz Gill has been in the news for her personal life. The actress sparked dating rumours with Raghav Juyal he gets noticed in a glimpse of her phone wallpaper.

In a video shared by paparazzi, Shehnaaz can be seen interacting and clicking pictures with her fans, and just before sitting in her car, we can witness her phone screen that briefly revealed Raghav’s picture. This subtle hint has fueled speculation about their relationship status as the two are in a relationship.

Raghav And Shehnaaz Gill On Dating Rumours

In an interview with ETimes, Raghav has addressed the rumours of dating Shehnaaz Gill. He has talked about their equation and sweet bond over time. According to him, "It is natural for people to ask questions about your co-actors, but no, we are not dating. I am single."

He further added, "Let’s just say that I am married to my work. I want to stay single as of now and have no plans or time to be in a relationship."

Even during the promotional events of her brother's song Aunda Janda, Shehnaaz talked about the rumours with Raghav. She stated the media cis spreading "lies" and sometimes "rumours".

Raghav and Shehnaaz have often been spotted together at various events, they also did a film together Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The dating rumours began during the promotion of the film when Salman Khan joked about the duo. Their visit to Badrinath in 2023, also sparked rumours about their relationship.

While neither Shehnaaz nor Raghav have publicly confirmed their relationship, this latest development has left fans excited and curious about the nature of their bond. Their chemistry continues to be a hot topic among their fans.