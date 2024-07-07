Did You Know Shehnaaz Gill Has Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla's Face Tattooed On Her Waist? Watch VIDEO

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is currently hitting the headlines for his latest song, Tauba Tauba, from Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film, Bad Newz, which is slated to release on July 19, 2024.

But did you know? Shehnaaz Gill got Aujla's face inked on her waist several years ago, and it reads 'Don't Look', a popular track sung by Karan Aujla, released in 2019.

Check out the video:

Karan got his breakthrough after Don't Look was released, and its music video has been viewed over 100 million times on YouTube, and became Aujla's first song to enter the UK Asian music chart.

A few years ago, Gill revealed that she wants her husband to have looks and an attitudeattitude like Aujla.

Recently, on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Beer Biceps, Karan reacted to Shehnaaz's tattoo and said, "I spoke to her back in the days when we met. I am happy, like anybody who comes from Punjab; she's from Punjab. I just love to see them do so well. She's killing it, bro. I love it. Mereko genuinely happiness feel hui ki yaar sahi hai ki who mujhe aur mere music ko like karte hai. I like her talent too. Now, she's an Indian celebrity."

When asked how he felt about seeing Shehnaaz's tattoo, he joked, "I was blushing; my cheeks went red. It was cool."

Shehnaaz shot to fame after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She was loved for her humorous nature and her bonding with the late actor Sidharth Shukla.