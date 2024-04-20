Shehnaaz Gill Goes Topless, Wears Black Metallic Leather Jacket In New Bold Photoshoot

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 20, 2024
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill on Saturday left her fans stunned as she shared photos from her new photoshoot on her Instagram handle.
Photo Via Instagram
Sharing the photos, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "A moment of pure temptation."
Shehnaaz Gill exuded hotness as she ditched a top and wore a metallic leather jacket from Helen Anthony.
The diva's jacket also had a sequinned cape attached to it, adding more drama and glamour to the bold look.
Flaunting her long and toned legs, Shehnaaz Gill wore black velvet sandals from Jimmy Choo.
Shehnaaz opted for silver oxidised jewellery from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery and and looked breathtaking.
Shehnaaz opted for a sleeked back hair for the photoshoot.
For makeup, Shehnaaz Gill kept her base dewy and glowy. She opted for a pink nude lipstick to complete the look.
