Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajinikanth To Kamal Haasan, Celebs Who Cast Their Votes In Chennai

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 19, 2024
On Friday, April 19, the first phase of elections for the 18th Lok Sabha elections started today in 21 states and union territories. Several celebrities, like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others, were seen casting their votes in Chennai.
Rajinikanth was among the early voters to arrived at the polling booth on Friday to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections.
Tamil superstar and the founder of polticial party, Makkal Neethi Maiam, Kamal Haasan was seen smiling after casting his vote.
Dressed in a navy blue shirt, Vijay Sethupathi was seen posing with his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Trisha Krishnan looked pretty in a yellow shirt as she cast her vote in Chennai
Dhanush smiled after casting his vote in Alwarpet, Chennai.
On Friday, Ajith Kumar arrived early at his polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai.
Thalapathy Vijay, who was shooting in Russia for GOAT, arrived in Neelankarai, Chennai, to cast his vote.
Sivakarthikeyan was also seen casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
