Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill Groove As Badshah & Karan Aujla Sing Tauba Tauba At Anant-Radhika's Sangeet Bash (VIDEO)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a grand star-studded sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on July 5. Social media platforms are flooded with pictures and inside videos from the bash. In one of the videos, Vicky Kaushal can be seen grooving to his latest hit track Tauba Tauba from his upcoming film Bad Newz.

The video was shared by several fan pages on social media platforms and it went viral within no time. Actresses Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan also joined Vicky as Badshah and Karan Aujla sang. Later, the celebs also grooved to Karan's popular song Softly together.

Check out the video here:

Shehnaaz Gill near Karan, Vicky, Badshah, she also sang " Tauba Tauba " you can hear her voice, she really enjoyed the night 💖🔥 #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/QW8Jc0idtq — kuldeep, shehnaaz stan (@shehnaazkaafan) July 6, 2024

Shehnaaz made heads turns in a golden saree as she posed for paparazzi before the event. On the other hand, Vicky opted for an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, pop sensation Justin Bieber set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance at the sangeet ceremony. Several videos of the singer performing to his most famous songs like Baby, Sorry, Love Yourself, Peaches, Where Are U Now, and No Brainer, have surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos, Bieber can also be seen grooving with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani on stage.

Hours after performing at the event, Bieber was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport as he headed back to the US. Reportedly, the singer charged Rs 83 crore for his performance at the event. Bieber returned to India after seven long years. For those unversed, he had announced a concert in India in 2022, however, it was later cancelled as his health had taken a hit.

The sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair. Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and others graced the event.