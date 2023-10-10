WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised After Eating Sandwich, Says ‘Time Sabka Aata Hai’ |

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she has been hospitalised after the release of her film Thank You For Coming. In a video shared on social media, Shehnaaz stated that she got infected after eating a sandwich, but assured her fans and followers that she is fine now and is on the road to recovery.

Shehnaaz said in the video shot from her hospital bed, “Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nahi thi. Mujhey infection ho gaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhe food infection. (Look, time comes for everyone, and it goes for everyone. The same has happened to me as well. It will come again after a few days. Guys, I'm fine now. I wasn't well. I had an infection. I ate a sandwich. I got a food infection.)"

Thank You For Coming producer Rhea Kapoor and her father and the film’s actor Anil Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where they came to visit Shehnaaz.

Meanwhile, Thank You For Coming also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. Actor Karan Kundrra has a special appearance in the film. Directed by Karan Boolani, the film hit the theatres on October 6. Thank You For Coming revolves around five friends and their tryst with the concept of female sexual pleasure.

Shehnaaz will reunite with Diljit Dosanjh for Ranna Ch Dhanna which also stars Sonam Bajwa. It is produced by Thind Motion Pictures and Story Time Productions and will be released on October 2, 2024.

