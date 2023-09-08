Shehnaaz Gill On Shooting With Vijay Varma: 'My Mini Bucket List Is Slowly Getting Fulfilled' | Photo

After winning the hearts of the audience in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill launched her own chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, wherein she hosts various celebrities. Now, the latest star to join the show is Vijay Varma.

Just a while back, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos with Vijay. The Punjabi singer also penned a sweet caption that read, "Had the absolute and immense pleasure to host this wonderful actor @itsvijayvarma on my show. My mini bucket list of personalities I wanted to have on my show is slowly getting fulfilled. What an amazing episode we have shot, can’t wait for you all to watch it."

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, and Vinali Bhatnagar, among others.

Next, the Honsla Rakh actress will be a part of Thank You For Coming opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Kusha Kapila. It is directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Shehnaaz also has 100% in her pipeline, which is helmed by Sajid Khank, the film will also feature John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)