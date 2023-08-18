Vijay Varma REACTS To Netizen Calling Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox 'Flop Film': 'It Did Incredible Business' |

Vijay Varma, who was last seen in the crime-drama series Kaalkoot, has recently reacted to The Lunchbox being called a flop movie by a netizen. The 2013 film starred Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bharti Achrekar, and Nakul Vaid in supporting roles.

A Twitterati mentioned The Lunchbox as "10 top flop movies that I secretly loved." The thread also featured films like Tamasha, October, and Masaan.

Reacting to this, the Baaghi 3 actor shared a screenshot of the box office number made by The Lunchbox and said, "The lunchbox is the biggest independent film from India. It did incredible business and is considered a global masterpiece. Not a flop in any parameter."

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Kaalkoot, Vijay is basking in the glory of back-to-back successes with Dahaad and Lust Stories 2, which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia. The duo were seen in Sujoy Ghosh's short titled Sex with Ex.

The Gully Boy actor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. Vijay also has Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak and Mirzapur 3 in the pipeline.

