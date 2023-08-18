 Vijay Varma REACTS To Netizen Calling Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox 'Flop Film': 'It Did Incredible Business'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVijay Varma REACTS To Netizen Calling Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox 'Flop Film': 'It Did Incredible Business'

Vijay Varma REACTS To Netizen Calling Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox 'Flop Film': 'It Did Incredible Business'

Check out Vijay Varma's response when a user called Irrfan Khan's movie The Lunchbox a 'flop.'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Vijay Varma REACTS To Netizen Calling Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox 'Flop Film': 'It Did Incredible Business' |

Vijay Varma, who was last seen in the crime-drama series Kaalkoot, has recently reacted to The Lunchbox being called a flop movie by a netizen. The 2013 film starred Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bharti Achrekar, and Nakul Vaid in supporting roles. 

Read Also
Kaalkoot Web Review: Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi Sharma's Arresting Performances Overpower The...
article-image

A Twitterati mentioned The Lunchbox as "10 top flop movies that I secretly loved." The thread also featured films like Tamasha, October, and Masaan.

Reacting to this, the Baaghi 3 actor shared a screenshot of the box office number made by The Lunchbox and said, "The lunchbox is the biggest independent film from India. It did incredible business and is considered a global masterpiece. Not a flop in any parameter."

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Kaalkoot, Vijay is basking in the glory of back-to-back successes with Dahaad and Lust Stories 2, which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia. The duo were seen in Sujoy Ghosh's short titled Sex with Ex.

Read Also
Vijay Varma Says He's 'Madly In Love' With Tamannaah Bhatia, Reacts To Trolls Calling Their Affair...
article-image

The Gully Boy actor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. Vijay also has Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak and Mirzapur 3 in the pipeline.

Read Also
Vijay Varma Says He Was Upset With Rumours Of Tamannaah Bhatia’s ₹2 Cr Diamond Ring: 'My Name...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guns And Gulaabs Web Review: Rajkummar Rao-Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Is Letdown By Sloppy Storytelling

Guns And Gulaabs Web Review: Rajkummar Rao-Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Is Letdown By Sloppy Storytelling

Alia Bhatt Requests Filmmakers To Cast Her & Kareena Kapoor In A Film; Karan Johar Reacts

Alia Bhatt Requests Filmmakers To Cast Her & Kareena Kapoor In A Film; Karan Johar Reacts

Dharmendra Feels His Family ‘Never Got Their Due’ in Bollywood: 'Don’t Need Them To...

Dharmendra Feels His Family ‘Never Got Their Due’ in Bollywood: 'Don’t Need Them To...

Park Seo-joon Won't Appear In Rom-Com Dramas Anytime Soon; Here’s Why

Park Seo-joon Won't Appear In Rom-Com Dramas Anytime Soon; Here’s Why

Blue Beetle Review: Xolo Mariduena's Film Is Fresh And Engaging Despite Being Formulaic

Blue Beetle Review: Xolo Mariduena's Film Is Fresh And Engaging Despite Being Formulaic