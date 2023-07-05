Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Painful Patterns In Her Romantic Life: 'Everyone Has Betrayed Me'

Shehnaaz Gill, the much-adored television sensation, has been conquering the entertainment world with her professional triumphs.

From making waves in Bollywood, hosting her own chat show, to featuring in mesmerizing music videos, she is soaring high in her career.

However, behind her bubbly persona and charismatic charm lies a tale of heartache and disappointment in matters of the heart.

SHEHNAAZ GILL ON HER PAINFUL LOVE LIFE

In a candid interview, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant poured her heart out and spoke openly about her experiences with love and relationships.

Despite being known for spreading joy to millions, Shehnaaz has repeatedly found herself on the receiving end of betrayal and heartbreak. With a hint of vulnerability, she admitted to being the one who has consistently faced abandonment in her romantic life.

"These wounds have left a lasting impact on me," Shehnaaz revealed, holding nothing back. "I have never betrayed anyone, but it seems like everyone has betrayed me. I've always been the one left behind, as soon as they discover that I might have feelings for someone else. They deceive me and leave. But now, I have learned to let go and move on. Come and go, just get lost and vanish," she added with an air of newfound resilience.

HER RELATIONSHIP WITH SIDHARTH SHUKLA

For those unfamiliar with her personal life, Shehnaaz Gill's bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla during their time in the Bigg Boss house touched the hearts of many and is cherished by fans even today.

Following Sidharth's tragic demise, Shehnaaz decided to remain single, avoiding any entanglements. However, recent rumours linked her romantically to her "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" co-star, Raghav Juyal, though neither has officially confirmed the relationship.