WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill Stops Singing, Sits Down On Stage During Dubai Event

Actress, singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently performed for her fans in Dubai. Several pictures and video of Shehnaaz from the event are doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The 30-year-old actor-singer also shared a video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen interacting with her fans. However, what caught out attention was Shehnaaz sitting down amid her performance on stage.

Read Also Shehnaaz Gill Soaks Up The Sun In Italy

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked beautiful in a shimmery silver gown with a thigh-high slit. In the now-viral video, Shehnaaz is heard telling her fans that she will meet everyone after mentioning that the ticket for the show is too expensive.

She laso performed on her song Moon Rise which features her with singer Guru Randhawa. While she sang, one of the fans from the audience said, "Dil na todo," and Shehnaaz instantly replied, "Main ni todti mera tut jata hai."

"Lovely Audience ❤️✨ Thank you for coming❤️❤️ I am feeling so lucky ❤️❤️Sold out show ❤️❤️Love You Dubai," Shehnaaz captioned the video.

Shehnaaz tasted fame after her stint in the 13th season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. Her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla was loved by everyone.

She worked in several music videos before making her Bollywood debut with Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Bhumika Chawla.

Shehnaaz also hosts a chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. She has Sajid Khan’s comedy-drama 100% which also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi among others.

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly waiting for her to announce her next project.