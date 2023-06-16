Shehnaaz Gill Soaks Up The Sun In Italy

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023

Actress Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying the time of her life in Italy

The actress is making sure to take time out of her busy schedule and travel across the globe

Shehnaaz is currently busy soaking up the sun in Italy

She shared a slew of pictures from her Italian vacation on her social media handle

"By discovering nature, you discover yourself," she captioned the photos

A few days ago, Shehnaaz had embarked on an exotic Thailand vacation

She had treated her fans with a number of pictures from her Thai vacay on Instagram

On the work front, Shehnaaz marked her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

She will be next seen in Sajid Khan's directorial comeback, '100%'

