Shehnaaz Gill Soaks Up The Sun In Italy

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Actress Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying the time of her life in Italy
The actress is making sure to take time out of her busy schedule and travel across the globe
Shehnaaz is currently busy soaking up the sun in Italy
She shared a slew of pictures from her Italian vacation on her social media handle
"By discovering nature, you discover yourself," she captioned the photos
A few days ago, Shehnaaz had embarked on an exotic Thailand vacation
She had treated her fans with a number of pictures from her Thai vacay on Instagram
On the work front, Shehnaaz marked her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
She will be next seen in Sajid Khan's directorial comeback, '100%'
