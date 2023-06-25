Catch The FIRST LOOK Of Shehnaaz Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Upcoming Music Video 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Shehnaaz Gill recently had Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a guest on her talk show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill'.

Now, the dynamic duo is all set to appear in an upcoming music video. Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news, tagging Shehnaaz in the post. The poster of their music video, titled 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai,' was revealed, leaving fans thrilled.

The music video is part of the album named 'Zohrajabeen' and features the soulful vocals of B Praak. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the song is scheduled for release on July 3.

In the eye-catching poster, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a yellow salwar suit, while Nawazuddin sports a leather jacket over a floral shirt, along with a muffler. Both stars carry serious expressions on their faces, adding intrigue to the visual.

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI SHARES THE POSTER

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Nawazuddin expressed his enthusiasm, writing, "मैं पागल हूँ, और बहुत पागल, पर ये भी बात है के दिल सच्चा है, छीन तो लेता तुझको सरेआम मैं, पर मसला ये है, के शौहर तेरा आदमी अच्छा है।" Excited fans flooded the comments section, expressing their anticipation.

One fan wrote, "What a Poster... Very excited to see #ShehnaazGill," while another exclaimed, "Kya baat hai..aag lagne wali hai!" (What a poster... Excited to see Shehnaaz Gill... It's going to be fire!)

SHEHNAAZ GILL & NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI WORK FRONT

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film 'Tiku Weds Sheru,' produced under Kangana Ranaut's production banner, was recently released on Amazon Prime Video. Alongside Shehnaaz and Nawazuddin, the film also stars Avneet Kaur. Fans eagerly await the music video collaboration between these two talented actors, hoping for an exceptional visual treat

Read Also Shehnaaz Gill Soaks Up The Sun In Italy