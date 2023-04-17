 Shehnaaz Gill reveals she was least-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 13: 'Sabse mehengi bann ke nikli'
During the recent promotion of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on The Kapil Sharma Show, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her journey.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Shehnaaz Gill | Instagram

After a whirlwind of fame from Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name in the showbiz world. Her big break into Bollywood is just around the corner with her debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where she will be playing a significant role.

The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and Jassie Gill, among others.

Shehnaaz Gill spills the beans on her BB13 journey

During the recent promotion of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on The Kapil Sharma Show, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her journey from being the least paid contestant on Bigg Boss 13 to becoming the most expensive one.

Kapil Sharma joked that perhaps Shehnaaz signed the film to settle her payment dues from Bigg Boss 13's host, Salman Khan. However, Shehnaaz clarified that although she was paid very less in Bigg Boss 13, she has now become the highest-paid contestant among all the others. She stated, "Sabse sasti this aur sabse mehengi ban ke nikli hoon."

Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to move on

Salman Khan also graced the show and brought up Sidharth Shukla, stating that Shehnaaz should move on and not stay single forever. He also mentioned that Sidharth would have wanted the same for her. However, this comment didn't go well with the SidNaaz followers, who had a drastic reaction to the video.

The release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is highly anticipated, and fans cannot wait to see Shehnaaz as a Bollywood-style masala entertainer. The film is slated to release on Eid and is expected to be a blockbuster hit.

With Shehnaaz Gill's growing popularity and talent, it's only a matter of time before she conquers the Bollywood industry.

