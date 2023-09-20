 Shehnaaz Gill Lauds Women's Reservation Bill: 'Lot Of Things Will Change In The Country'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Thank You For Coming, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in lead roles. Amid the promotions, the team of the film took some time out and visited the newly-inaugurated Parliament building in Delhi on Wednesday.

The actresses, on Wednesday, were seen taking a tour of the new Parliament building in Delhi and they heaped praise on the state-of-art construction.

They were also seen meeting and interacting with Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, while at the Parliament.

Shehnaaz Gill on Women's Reservation Bill

Shehnaaz looked beautiful as she visited the new Parliament building wearing a pink saree.

After the tour, she even interacted with the mediapersons gathered outside and stated how the new Parliament building highlighted the culture and rich history of the country.

She was also quizzed about the Women's Reservation Bill, to which she replied that the passing of Bill will bring about a lot of changes in the country.

"It is a great step. I am a woman and when we'll be given rights and equal treatment, parents too will support girls. I come from a small village where girls are married off early so that they get 'settled'. But after this, they will be encouraged to be independent," she said.

"If girls and boys are treated as equals, a lot of things in the country will change," she added.

About Thank You For Coming

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's upcoming film Thank You For Coming is helmed by producer Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani, and it is touted to be a "chick-flick" which taps the chatter around female pleasure and orgasm.

Recently, Thank You For Coming premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where the team of the film received a standing ovation.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra and it is slated to hit the silver screens on October 6, 2023.

