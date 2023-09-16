TIFF 2023: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill & Others At Thank You For Coming Premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023

The upcoming chick-flick Thank You For Coming premiered at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival

The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, and it has a special appearance by Anil Kapoor

The entire cast of the film, along with director Karan Boolani, was seen having a ball at the premiere at TIFF

While producer Rhea Kapoor gave it a miss, Anil made sure to click a selfie with director and his son-in-law, Karan Boolani

Thank You For Coming received a standing ovation from the audience at TIFF

The film highlights the not-much-discussed topic of female pleasure and the pressures and apprehensions that come along with it

Thank You For Coming is set to release in India on October 6

Thanks For Reading!

SIIMA Awards 2023 Day 1: Jr NTR, Mrunal Thakur & Others Dazzle In Dubai
Find out More