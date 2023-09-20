 Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Girl Gang Arrive In Ethnic Outfits To Visit New Parliament Building (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Girl Gang Arrive In Ethnic Outfits To Visit New Parliament Building (WATCH)

Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Girl Gang Arrive In Ethnic Outfits To Visit New Parliament Building (WATCH)

Thank You For Coming is slated to release in the cinemas on October 6, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Girl Gang Arrive In Ethnic Outfits To Visit New Parliament Building (WATCH) | Photo Via Twitter

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, Thank You For Coming is slated to release in cinemas on October 6, 2023. The movie is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

A while back, the girl gang visited the new Parliament building on Wednesday in Delhi. In the video, Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Dolly, and Shibani were seen donning traditional outfits. However, Kusha was not present with the cast today.

Check it out:

Read Also
TIFF 2023: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill & Others At Thank You For Coming Premiere
article-image

Thank You For Coming also stars Anil Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, and Sushant Divgikar. It is directed by Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor's husband.

The film also premiered at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Bhumi was also seen getting emotional after receiving an overwhelming response and a standing ovation for her performance. The actress penned a note on her Instagram and wrote, "You made me cry. Thank you Toronto for the love. You’ve given me memories for a lifetime. What happened at the red carpet and screening is something I’ll never forget. Thank you @tiff_net @cameronpbailey and the jury for selecting our film. This has been such a wonderful experience. We have begun with a bang. Can’t wait to experience this back home."  

Read Also
Thank You For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar & Her Girl Gang's Quest For The Ultimate Orgasm
article-image

A few days back, Bhumi unveiled the trailer of Thank You For Coming on her social media handle and wrote, "Iss Rajkumari ki Fairy Tale hai sabse hatke (This princess' fairy tale if different from everyone else's)! Don’t forget to come to Cinemas to watch Thank You For Coming on 6th October 2023."

Read Also
Bhumi Pednekar Recalls Participating In Ranveer Singh's Audition For Band Baaja Baaraat: 'Was So...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Blessed With Baby Girl Two Years After Wedding: 'We Are Elated'

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Blessed With Baby Girl Two Years After Wedding: 'We Are Elated'

'Very Krantikari': Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill's Parliament...

'Very Krantikari': Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill's Parliament...

PHOTOS: Joe Jonas' Exes Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift Step Out For A Girls Night Out In New York

PHOTOS: Joe Jonas' Exes Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift Step Out For A Girls Night Out In New York

Shilpa Shetty Dances Her Heart Out During Ganpati Visarjan; Watch Video

Shilpa Shetty Dances Her Heart Out During Ganpati Visarjan; Watch Video

What's Cooking? Jacqueline Fernandez & Selena Gomez's PHOTO in Tuscany Go Viral

What's Cooking? Jacqueline Fernandez & Selena Gomez's PHOTO in Tuscany Go Viral