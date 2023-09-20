Thank You For Coming: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill & Girl Gang Arrive In Ethnic Outfits To Visit New Parliament Building (WATCH) | Photo Via Twitter

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, Thank You For Coming is slated to release in cinemas on October 6, 2023. The movie is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

A while back, the girl gang visited the new Parliament building on Wednesday in Delhi. In the video, Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Dolly, and Shibani were seen donning traditional outfits. However, Kusha was not present with the cast today.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thank You For Coming also stars Anil Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, and Sushant Divgikar. It is directed by Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor's husband.

The film also premiered at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Bhumi was also seen getting emotional after receiving an overwhelming response and a standing ovation for her performance. The actress penned a note on her Instagram and wrote, "You made me cry. Thank you Toronto for the love. You’ve given me memories for a lifetime. What happened at the red carpet and screening is something I’ll never forget. Thank you @tiff_net @cameronpbailey and the jury for selecting our film. This has been such a wonderful experience. We have begun with a bang. Can’t wait to experience this back home."

A few days back, Bhumi unveiled the trailer of Thank You For Coming on her social media handle and wrote, "Iss Rajkumari ki Fairy Tale hai sabse hatke (This princess' fairy tale if different from everyone else's)! Don’t forget to come to Cinemas to watch Thank You For Coming on 6th October 2023."



(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)