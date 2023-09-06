Thank You For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar & Her Girl Gang's Quest For The Ultimate Orgasm

The trailer of 'Thank You For Coming', starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, was released by the makers on Wednesday. Directed by the talented Karan Boolani, the trailer guarantees a laughter-filled experience that's bound to leave the audiences in a frenzy.

In the trailer, we are introduced to Kanika Kapoor, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, a woman in her thirties who is grappling with a life filled with chaos. The movie explores the themes of love, friendship, and pleasure in the most hilarious way.

The film also boasts of an ensemble cast of Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, and it has a special appearance by Anil Kapoor.

What makes this film even more special is that it's the only Hindi feature film selected for a grand gala world premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival 2023, scheduled to be held on September 15, 2023 at the prestigious Roy Thomson Hall.

Director Karan Boolani shared his thoughts, saying, “I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women throughout my life, and I’m extremely proud to have directed this film. As a man, Thank you for coming has taught me so much about the female experience around desire, love and acceptance. I hope that the audiences have as much fun watching the film as we had making it.”

Producer Rhea Kapoor shares, “I feel privileged and lucky that I have been able to go against all odds to make these films for the amazing girls around the world. My only hope is that this becomes a norm, and one doesn’t have to be lucky anymore. Thank You For Coming is a film that's poured out of my heart. It is inspired by every single girl around me. A lot of people I love are in this film in spirit. I really hope that the message of the film resonates with everyone while entertaining and delighting them."

Ektaa R Kapoor, joint managing director Balaji Telefilms Ltd says, “Rhea and I have always tried to tell stories that empower women and are entertaining at the same time. The subject of Thank You For Coming is very important to be spoken about in today’s time and I am extremely proud that we could tell a story like that.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, 'Thank You For Coming' is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

