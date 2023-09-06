Thank You For Coming Trailer Launch: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila & Others Glam It Up

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023

The trailer of Thank You For Coming was released by makers on Wednesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi in lead roles

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The chick-flick has been produced by Rhea Kapoor, who was seen posing with her girl gang

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The cast of Thank You For Coming were seen at their fashionable best as they arrived for the trailer launch

Photo by Varinder Chawla

While Bhumi wore a white mini dress, Shehnaaz oozed glam in a yellow gown

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kusha opted for a halter-neck red dress, while Dolly went for a quirky black outfit. Shibani dazzled in a blue and black gown with a thigh-high slit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thank You For Coming is directed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani, who was also present at the launch event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thank You For Coming is set to release on October 6, 2023

Photo by Varinder Chawla

