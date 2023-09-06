Thank You For Coming Trailer Launch: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila & Others Glam It Up

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
The trailer of Thank You For Coming was released by makers on Wednesday
The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi in lead roles
The chick-flick has been produced by Rhea Kapoor, who was seen posing with her girl gang
The cast of Thank You For Coming were seen at their fashionable best as they arrived for the trailer launch
While Bhumi wore a white mini dress, Shehnaaz oozed glam in a yellow gown
Kusha opted for a halter-neck red dress, while Dolly went for a quirky black outfit. Shibani dazzled in a blue and black gown with a thigh-high slit
Thank You For Coming is directed by Rhea's husband Karan Boolani, who was also present at the launch event
Thank You For Coming is set to release on October 6, 2023
