Sonali Kulkarni On The Importance Of Celebrating Festivals In An Eco-Friendly Manner

When you think of Sonali Kulkarni, most if us in India are reminded of her roles in Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Mission Kashmir (2000). But here in Maharashtra, she is much more than that. The recipient of several awards including a National Film Award, four Maharashtra State Film Awards and four Filmfare Marathi Awards, she was also honoured with the V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award in 2010 by the Government of Maharashtra.

Having worked in over 70 films, both experimental and non-experimental, she is known as one of the most versatile Marathi actresses. Having attended Satyadev Dubey's acting workshops, Sonali made her Hindi cinematic debut in Cheluvi (1992) and then with Mukta (1994) in Marathi. Some of her other most critically acclaimed and commercially successful films are Doghi (1995), Daayraa (1996), Gharabaher (1999), Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000), Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), Taxi Number 9211 (2006), and Singham (2011).

Sonali has also written two books in Marathi, So Cool.. and So Cool.. Take 2, which are collections of her personal thoughts and observations.

Her upcoming films include a Telugu film, Paradise and The Wives, a film by Madhur Bhandarkar.

At The Free Press Journal Eco-Ganesha Awards, the guest of honour was Actress Sonali Kulkarni who spoke about the importance of celebrating festivals in an eco- friendly way.

Excerpts from her speech: “It is great to be here at the FPJ Eco-Ganesha Awards where each of the guests are making such interesting speeches on the importance of eco-friendly practices. I believe that when celebrating any festival, it should not result in the harming of Mother Earth. Although i have been called here as a guest of honour, just by inviting me here i feel i also have received an award. Everyone present here is a responsible citizen as they all care for the environment. If you look at the Ganesha ji here on the banner, you will notice that he doesn’t have too many ornaments, sirf gyaan ka prakash jo us jyoti mein dikhai de raha hai aur dusra hai vivek kei phool, he doesn’t have any jewellery or rings, this truly is an eco-Ganesha."

“The effect of this campaign has been seen significantly this year, as so many people did not do the visarjan at sea, instead opting do it at home in a bucket or in the BMC constructed artificial lakes. During the beginning of my career i used to get a lot of gifts of Ganesha ji at events, so I’ve always thought that I’ve had a special connection with him. Once at an event mujhei Vishnu ji ke roop mei bahut hi bara Ganpati mila tha, which was bigger than the bonnet of my car. My house was full of Ganesha idols, and then i used to gift them to others.”