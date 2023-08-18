Bhumi Pednekar Recalls Participating In Ranveer Singh's Audition For Band Baaja Baaraat: ' Was So Fantastic' | Photo Via Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Recently, she recalled the time she participated in Ranveer Singh's audition for his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat. Before becoming an actress, Bhumi worked as an assistant to casting director Shanoo Sharma for YRF.

In an interview with Mashable, Bhumi talked about Ranveer's audition and said that she remembers the moment he walked into the room, and soon after, she felt his weird aura. "There was this energy, and he was so driven to give his best. And I actually did the lines with him. It was just so fantastic," said the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress.

In fact, in the Netflix docu-series The Romantics, Ranveer talked about how Bhumi was professional and put him at ease. He also revealed that she had a very friendly approach and that it was because of her that his audition for Band Baaja Baaraat was so good. Aditya Chopra saw Ranveer's audition and instantly had him on board that same evening. The film also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress also spoke about her first paycheck from Yash Raj Films and said that it was for Rs 7,000. Bhumi said that she was very excited and gave her first paycheck to her mom.

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in films like Afwaah and Bheed. Next, the actress also has films like Thank You For Coming and The Lady Killer in her pipeline.