Ranveer Singh Reviews AP Dhillon's Docu-Series ‘First Of A Kind’: 'You Know AP, Now, Meet Amrit' | Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh recently attended the screening of AP Dhillon's docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai on Wednesday. The four-part documentary series is based on the life of the Brown Munde singer and how he went on to become a global superstar.

Now, Ranveer took to his social media handle to review the series, and he also gave a shout-out to the singer.

Sharing a picture with Dhillon, the Gully Boy actor penned a note that read: We all love the music, but the magic behind the music has always been a mystery to most. The new docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' on Prime Video gives insight into the rise of this enigmatic musical phenomenon. You know AP...Now meet Amrit."

Ranveer Singh gives a shout-out to AP Dhillon. | Photo Via Instagram

The star-studded premiere was also attended by popular celebrities like Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Harrdy Sandhu, MC Stan, Banita Sandhu, King, Guneet Monga, Shinda Kahlon, and Badshah, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which featured Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. The romantic-comedy film was directed by Karan Johar and released in theaters last month.

The Band Baaja Baaraat actor also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 and Anniyan remake in the pipeline.