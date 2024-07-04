 Raghav Juyal On Shooting Intense Action Scenes For Kill Days After Knee Surgery: 'I Was Determined To Prove That...'
Raghav Juyal On Shooting Intense Action Scenes For Kill Days After Knee Surgery: 'I Was Determined To Prove That...'

Raghav Juyal was advised by his doctors to rest for at least six months after the surgery

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Actor Raghav Juyal shot an intense high-octane action sequence for his upcoming film "Kill" despite undergoing serious knee surgery before the shoot and was advised by his doctors to rest for at least six months. With the support of a team of medical experts on set, he executed the demanding action sequences in the film.

"When I was offered the role of the villain in 'Kill,' I saw it as a golden opportunity to push my boundaries and explore new dimensions as an actor," said Raghav.

"Despite the advice from my doctors to take it easy for six months post-surgery, I couldn't pass up this incredible chance." Raghav said he knew it would be a challenge. "But I was determined to prove that I could overcome any obstacle. The medical team on set was phenomenal, ensuring my safety and well-being throughout the shoot. Every high-adrenaline action scene was a testament to their expertise and my dedication."

Raghav took home a lesson that he learnt. "This experience has taught me the true meaning of perseverance and has deepened my love for the art of filmmaking. I hope my journey inspires others to never give up, no matter the odds."

"Kill," directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, features Lakshya as a protagonist and Raghav Juyal in a villainous role. The film, which is slated to release on July 5, is about a pair of commandos facing an army of invading bandits during a train trip to New Delhi.

"Kill" also features Tanya Maniktala and Lakshya, who made his acting debut with the small screen show "Warrior High" in 2015.

Talking about Raghav, rose to stardom with 'Dance India Dance 3' in 2009. In 2016, he participated in the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and made his film debut with 'Sonali Cable' in 2014.

