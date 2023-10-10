Rhea Kapoor SLAMS Trade Journalist For 'Dangerous Hate Speech' Against Her After Thank You For Coming Release

Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor has slammed a trade journalist for posting 'dangerous hate speech' against her and the co-producers of her latest film Thank You For Coming. The movie, starring Bhumi Pedenkar, Kusha Kapila, Anil Kapoor, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Shehnaaz Gill among others, hit the big screens on October 6 and received mixed reviews from film critics and audiences.

Days after its release, Rhea shared a long note on her official Instagram account and opened up about the 'so-called credible' journalist's social media posts about the film.

Read Also Thank You For Coming Review: Bhumi Pednekar Outshines In An Underwhelming Sex Comedy

Rhea wrote, "I've never read trade websites nor have they ever informed the films I choose to make. However, it has come to my attention that one so-called ‘credible’ trade journalist has been posting dangerous hate speech against myself and my co-producers. Admitting that he hasn't seen the film, he's angered by our message - Women's rejection of shame."

Rhea added, "Stating that these stories have no place in ‘Hindi cinema’, he spews misogynistic rhetoric and encourages violence against us. I was told to pay no attention to the ravings of an obviously unstable individual. So, you can imagine my disappointment when I learn that this person actually has some impact on the way our industry feels. How are we ok with this? Not just ok, we're subscribing to it."

"Inspite of men like him, I cannot emphasise enough how much it means to me to have this film out there, loved and watched. The intent of this film was clear from the very beginning. To reject shame, reject your past traumas and embrace yourself just as you are. I won't walk this tightrope of what society is comfortable with me being anymore and for your sake, I hope you don't either. Thank you for coming," Rhea's note further read.

Thank You For Coming's co-producer Ektaa Kapoor also slammed the trade analyst and said he did the same thing during the release of Taapsee Pannu's Thappad. Ektaa also added that the film is doing well and has covered the cost despite a section of conservation society trying to put it down.

The film, which is directed by Rhea's husband, filmmaker Karan Boolani, managed to do decent business on release day at the box office. It has minted Rs 1.06 crore in India on Day 1. So far, the film has collected Rs 4.77 crore.

The film also features Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra, and it has a special appearance by Anil Kapoor.

Thank You For Coming revolves around five friends and their journey, set against the topic of female sexual pleasure.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)