Thank You For Coming Review: Bhumi Pednekar Outshines In An Underwhelming Sex Comedy

Director: Karan Boolani

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Karan Kundrra, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gautmik, Tejaswi Dev Chaudhary, Sushant Divgikar, Natasha Rastogi, Dolly Ahluwalia, Anil Kapoor

Where: Running now in cinemas

Rating: 2.5 stars

A promising chick flick (as makers quote), Thank You For Coming traces the life of 32-year old Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) who desires her own fairy tale, as she looks out for her Prince Charming. But much to her dissatisfaction and her friends' dismay, she has never experienced an orgasm, despite engaging with different partners across different ages and stages. According to her mother, no man can do it. Slowly and gradually, she decides to get married as she feels it will provide her security as well as fulfil her sexual needs. Following drunken shenanigans on her day of engagement to straight-laced Jeevan Anand (Pradhuman Singh Mall), Kanika wakes up hungover but having witnessed the best orgasm of her life. The hunch is, she cannot recollect whom has she slept with, the previous night. The rest of the plot witnesses Kanika set out to trace her source of ultimate pleasure.

The premise of this sex comedy is bold enough but its execution isn't particularly impressive. It explores the female gaze towards pleasure and happiness but these examinations remain half-cooked. Of course, the film addresses pertinent issues for young girls and women. For instance, if a man violates a woman's privacy and circulates their intimate moments in public, it's not an act of shame reserved for the woman. The film also addresses the need for both genders to express mutual consent. But these intentions are never well-realised enough.

Bhumi leads the frontier with gusto and she is undeniably, the best performer in the film. Her approach towards playing Kanika is bold and her reactions to seemingly awkward situations are relatable. The rest of the cast are fairly serviceable to their respective parts. Anil Kapoor offers a delightful cameo as an aged partner seeking companionship. But the humble mercies end there. Thank You For Coming might find relevance with urban audiences but common folks from Tier 2 and 3 towns will find it difficult to warm up to this film. Karan Boolani's direction adds little to nothing to elevate the film.

A more effective screenplay combined with rousing dialogues could've helped audiences to enjoy this sex comedy. But the film loses steam in trying to hold together the multiple facets that it chooses to highlight. Nevertheless, it makes an important point in the need for women to witness and cherish physical pleasure. Given the film's target audience, the makers could've chosen to highlight the importance of holding more relevant conversations around the biological need of sex. But that is an expectation reserved for another day.

While Thank You For Coming raises a bold and an earnest discussion, it could've gone places if dealt with more diligence.

