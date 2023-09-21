Watch Mission Raniganj, Thank You For Coming At Just ₹99 On National Cinema Day |

Make a note on your calendars because Friday, October 13th, is set to be an unforgettable day for movie enthusiasts across India. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas all over the country are coming together once more to celebrate National Cinema Day. On this special occasion, you can indulge in an exciting movie marathon experience for just Rs 99/- per admission. It's a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of cinema, so don't miss out!

Movies which can be watched on this day are as follows:

Dono

Dono marks the debut of Rajveer Deol, the son of actor Sunny Deol who by the way is currently basking in the blockbuster success of his recent release Gadar 2, and Paloma Thakeria, the daughter of Poonam Dhillon. The film promises a heartfelt story of 2 strangers who are trying to make their way around life after moving on from their respective love interests. It is directed by debutant Avnish S. Barjatya, son of Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono releases on October 5.

Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is based on Jaswant Singh Gill, the leading engineer during the 1989 Raniganj Coalfield collapse in West Bengal, which led to over 65 miners being trapped inside a mine, after using explosives to blast open the walls, trapping them inside. Six miners died inside the mines when the walls caved in, while 65 miners were able to reach the mining elevator, which had become increasingly unsteady due to rising water levels. Gill, who was supervising the operation alongside 2,000 other engineers designed a massive capsule that was put in via a crane and was able to safely get the miners out. Akshay Kumar will play the titular role. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai it also features Parineeti Chopra and will release on October 6.

Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh. It delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. The film is helmed by producer Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra. Thank You For Coming will hit the big screens on October 6.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War can also be viewed if still available in theatres till October 13.

National Cinema Day this year promises to be an expansive celebration, spanning more than 4000 participating screens. Renowned cinema chains such as PVR, INOX, CINEPOLIS, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K, DELITE, and many others will join in the festivities.

This special occasion serves as a unifying experience, bringing together audiences of all ages for a day filled with cinematic delight. It's a heartfelt gesture of gratitude to all the moviegoers whose patronage has contributed to the remarkable success of multiple films at the box office this year. Additionally, it extends a warm invitation to those who may not have yet had the chance to return to their local cinemas, inviting them to partake in the magic of the big screen once more.