 Paloma Reveals Mom Poonam Dhillon Joined Sets Of Dono To Give Blessings: 'Was An Emotional Experience'
Dono will arrive in theatres on October 5, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Paloma Reveals Mom Poonam Dhillon Joined Sets Of Dono To Give Blessings: 'Was An Emotional Experience' | Photo Via Instagram

Paloma is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dono, which also stars Rajveer Deol in the lead. This also marks his debut. It is directed by Avnish Barjatya, and it has been making waves since its groundbreaking trailer launch in Mumbai. Sunny Deol, Sooraj Barjatya, and Poonam Dhillon attended the trailer launch event along with the cast and crew.

Rajveer, Paloma, and Avnish recently shared stories from the sets of Dono. They revealed how their families played pivotal roles in their journey.

Paloma said that having her parents on the set was an incredibly emotional experience. She added, "More than me, this was like the biggest dream come true for my parents. Seeing me on set, I could see the happiness in their eyes. Papa came on set on the first day, and he stood by my side throughout to support me."

"Seeing him there, I got very emotional and cried. Mom joined us on set multiple times, especially when I was shooting my first choreographed song. Having my family around on the 'Dono' set truly made the experience worthwhile," said Paloma.

Poonam Dhillon, who is Paloma's mother, paid a visit to the set, adding a touch of support. As fans eagerly anticipate Poonam Dhillon's debut, Paloma's heartfelt words about her family's presence on set reflect the bond they share. Dono will arrive in theatres on October 5, 2023. 

