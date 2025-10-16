 Sonu Sood, His Son Eshaan Buy Land In Panvel For ₹1.05 Crore
Panvel, strategically located along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Panvel-Karjat railway line, has become a sought-after residential and commercial hub, thanks to upcoming IT parks, educational institutions, and infrastructure projects such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link).

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, along with his son Eshaan Sood, has purchased a plot of land in Shirdon, Panvel, valued at Rs 1.05 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The transaction was officially registered in October 2025.

The land spans approximately 0.065 hectares (~777 sq. yd.) and incurred a stamp duty of Rs 6.3 lakh along with registration charges of Rs 30,000.

In a separate deal in August 2025, Eshaan also purchased a premium apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs 2.6 crore. The property features a RERA carpet area of 83.61 sq. m. (~900 sq. ft.) and a total built-up area of 100.37 sq. m. (~1,080 sq. ft.). The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 15.60 lakh and registration fees of Rs 30,000.

In the same month, Sonu Sood sold his apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs 8.10 crore. The actor had bought the property for Rs 5.16 crore in 2012, so now, after 13 years, he has made a profit of Rs 2.94 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Fateh, which hit the big screens in January this year. The film was written, produced, and directed by Sonu. It received mixed responses from critics and collected Rs 13.35 crore at the box office.

Currently, Sonu has no films lined up that are officially announced.

