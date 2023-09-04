Sunny Deol Arrives At Son Rajveer's Dono Trailer Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Sunny Deol arrived to support his son Rajveer Deol at Dono's trailer launch.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Dono is helmed by filmmaker and producer Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish Barjatya, also his debut.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Paloma Dhillon and Rajveer Deol posed wit Sunny Deol at the trailer launch of Dono.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Dressed in casuals, Rajveer Deol is making his Bollywood debut with Dono.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Sooraj Barjatya, director of Rajshri Productions also graced Dono's event in the city.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Armaan Malik donned a white and blue sweatshirt and paired it white pants for the trailer launch event of Dono.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Paloma Dhillon, daughter of Poonam Dhillon stunned in an ethnic outfit today.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon are all smiles as they attended their children- Rajveer and Paloma's Dono trailer launch event.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Proud father Sunny Deol posed with both his sons- Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Rajveer and Palomo's Dono is slated to release on October 5, 2023.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
