Rajveer Deol and Paloma's Debut Film Dono To Release On October 5, 2023

All eyes are on Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma's film Dono. It marks the duo's debut in Bollywood and is directed by Avnish S. Barjatya.

While the teaser and songs of Dono have pulled many heartstrings, this beautiful love story is truly awaited. Now, finally, the makers have announced that the film will release on October 5, 2023, in cinemas across the country.

Dono is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer), a friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma), a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big, fat Indian wedding, a heartwarming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination. The movie promises to be an urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships, and matters of the heart!

This also marks Avnish's directorial debut, produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, the late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

The title track of Dono was launched on social media by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, who were earlier paired opposite each other in Avnish's father Sooraj Barjatya's directorial debut, Maine Pyar Kiya.

Rajshri Productions is in its 76th year of establishment, and Dono is Rajshri’s celebration film! The oldest production house in the country continues its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for the long run. Rajshri has been a production house for debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. The film is also Rajshri Productions' 59th film in association with Jio Studios.

