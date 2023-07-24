Sunny Deol Unveils FIRST Poster Of Son Rajveer's Debut Film Dono; Teaser To Be Out On THIS Date

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish is all set to don the director's hat with his debut film, titled ‘Dono’. Interestingly, the film isn't just Avnish's directorial debut but also the launch of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma in Bollywood.

On Monday (July 24), Sunny Deol made his fans and followers also a part of his son Rajveer’s new beginning as he shared a poster of the film on Instagram.

In the poster, Rajveer and Paloma are seen sitting near the beach enjoying the mesmerizing view while facing their backs towards the camera.

Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote, “It’s the start of a new beginning! #Dono, TEASER OUT TOMORROW."

Marking its 75th year in the Hindi film industry, Rajshri Production on Thursday took to Instagram and announced their 59th film, a love story titled ‘Dono’ along with a teaser date announcement.

The teaser will be out on July 25. A debutant director presenting two new faces in a fresh love story is a nostalgic throwback to Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s debut film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989) which was directed by the-then debutant director Sooraj Barjatya.

Avnish will helm Rajshri's 59th film as a director, having previously worked as an Assistant Director on the mega-blockbuster Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and as an Associate Director on the critically acclaimed Uunchai (2022).

In 2020, Rajveer's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra shared the update on social media. "Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut," wrote the 'Dharam Veer' actor.

"I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," he added.

The film helmed by Avnish Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya, and Jyoti Deshpande. Creative production is led by Sooraj Barjatya for the film which will be in cinemas soon.

